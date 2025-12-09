Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"That one may smile and smile and be a villain." -- Hamlet
By driftglassDecember 9, 2025

On this day in 1934, one of Britain’s most revered actors -- Dame Judi Dench -- was born. Dame Judy has spent decades captivating audiences with her unmistakable blend of power, precision, and warmth—from her early days on the Shakespearean stage to her iconic screen roles in Mrs. Brown, Philomena, Skyfall, and countless others. Renowned for her sharp wit, emotional depth, and fearless artistry, she remains a towering figure in theatre and film alike.

McSweeney’s: Should You Move to the Center? (As Defined by The New York Times’ Editorial Board)

Digby's Hullabaloo: Exit Stage Right.

She Who Seeks: FIFA's Bullshit "Peace Prize".

Attention space nerds! Researchers discover a grand-design spiral that shouldn’t exist.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

