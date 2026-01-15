Jesse Watters: Give 'Daddy' What He Wants On Greenland

Who the hell talks this way? Oh, never mind. We know what type of person talks this way.

As we've already discussed here, Fox is all-in with Trump's threats to invade Greenland, and another panel discussion with most of them justifying what Trump is doing turned creepy when Fox's resident pervert Jesse Watters said this: Jesse Watters Scolds Europeans for Rejecting Trump: ‘Why Won’t They Give Daddy What He Wants?’:

Fox News host Jesse Watters scolded Europeans for refusing to give Greenland to President Donald Trump, questioning, “Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?”

“Because sometimes daddy needs to be told no,” replied co-host Jessica Tarlov. “That’s just the facts on the table.”

After Watters questioned, “By who?” Tarlov responded, “By anyone who has the guts to do it, and it seems like the Danish foreign minister, the Danish prime minister, the head of Greenland, that they’ve got the stuff and they’re saying NATO will disband if this happens. It will be an attack on a NATO country.”

“Whose side are you on?” protested Watters.

“I’m on the side of America and also Greenland,” said Tarlov. “The lack of respect for a sovereign nation that, as Dana said, would be very willing to come to the table and have a conversation with us about basically everything that they want to do…”

She continued, “I get it that you like the way that Trump does diplomacy, maybe more than I do. You like the way that he talks. You understand his weaves or his bobs or whatever. But you have a pan-European fleet coming to back up Greenland. You have the Germans and the French–”

“A European fleet!” Watters interrupted, laughing. “That’s the funniest thing you’ve said all day! What do they have, one aircraft carrier?”

Tarlov concluded, “No one would be happier if NATO was disbanded than Vladimir Putin.”