DHS Agents Broke Alex Pretti's Rib A Week Before They Killed Him

Which leads to the question of whether the agents who shot him recognized him.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 28, 2026

DHS officers have been collecting personal information about protesters and "agitators" in Minneapolis, sources told CNN – and had documented details about Alex Pretti before he was shot to death Saturday.

Sources told CNN that about a week before his death, DHS agents broke his rib after they tackled him for trying to protect a family they were pursuing on foot.

DHS law enforcement claims to have "no record of this incident.”

Did they know who he was when they killed him? Did it make him a target?

A memo sent earlier this month to agents in Minneapolis asked them to “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form,” according to CNN, who saw a copy of the correspondence.

DHS spokesliar Tricia McLaughlin released a statement. “When our law enforcement encounter a violent agitator who is breaking the law, obstructing law enforcement or assaulting them, our law enforcement make records to advance prosecution. This is not ground breaking, it is standard protocol,”

Shouting and blowing a whistle makes you a "violent agitator" who is "breaking the law," in the world according to DHS. And that "crime" resulted in him being taken down by five agents, with one leaning on his back and breaking his rib, before they released him back into the street.

(Sucks to have personal integrity, amirite?)

Pretti was later given medication "consistent with treating a broken rib," according to records reviewed by CNN.

