Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Slip, Sliding Away
By TengrainJanuary 24, 2026

Above, The Clash performs, Should I Stay or Should I Go. It was gonna be, "I Fought the Law and the Law Won," but I couldn't bear the irony.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good: "The 4th Amendment has been replaced by Kavanaugh Stops and Kristi Noem Killings; ICE Memo details plans to violate Constitution."

The Moderate Voice: "We want you arrested because we said so."

America, America: "Jack Smith Will Not Be Silenced."

Letters From An American: January 22, 2026.

Bonus Track: Spoiler Alert for Dr. Who fans!

Fun Fact: on this day in 1984, Apple Computer Inc. unveiled the Macintosh in a Super Bowl TV ad directed by Ridley Scott.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

