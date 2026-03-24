Fox News Cuts Off Trump As He Rails About Joe Kent's Dead Wife

Fox News cut off President Donald Trump's remarks early after he ranted about the dead wife of former intelligence official Joe Kent, who quit over a disagreement about the war in Iran.

During a Monday press gaggle, Trump was asked if he knew that Kent was being investigated for leaking. Kent had told Tucker Carlson that he did not believe Iran posed an imminent threat.

"Look, I'm not a fan of the guy," the president grumbled. "If you look at his Truths or his statements, he was all for everything. All of a sudden, he wasn't."

"He was a man that I met at Dover. He came, and his wife was killed," he continued. "He married fairly quickly. His wife was killed, and I felt badly for her. He ran for Congress. He lost. He ran for Congress again, and he lost. I said, you know, he's a guy, nice guy."

Trump asserted that Kent turned on him after getting a White House job.

"He said very strongly, strongly, that Iran is not a threat. Iran's been a threat for 47 years, and there's not a country in the world that doesn't agree with me on that," he insisted. "So I take this guy, Joe Kent, who lost twice for Congress, pretty badly and tough, and was devastated, and I know that he lost his wife."

With that, Fox News switched the feed over to host Dana Perino.

"President Trump taking many, many questions there outside of Air Force One on his way to Memphis in a moment, taking a lot of questions," she said before turning to another guest.

Trump would go on to answer questions for seven more minutes.