Mike’s Blog Round-Up

If you're a fan of 28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, World War Z, The Walking Dead or any other zombie apocalypse movie or TV show, you can thank prolific science fiction and horror writer Richard Matheson for getting the modern, zombie apocalypse genre kick started with his 1954 novel, "I Am Legend". Like zombies themselves, the core ideas of the novel -- a global zombie plague, hordes of infected creatures threatening the last survivors, a quasi-scientific explanation for the disaster -- keep right on mutating and rising again to scare the crap out of audience, and the very first adaptation of the novel hit theaters on this day in 1964. It starred Vincent Price and Emma Danieli.

Matheson said the idea came when he was thinking about vampire stories like Dracula and wondered: what if there were just one vampire left in the modern world? Then he flipped the idea: what if there were one normal man left in a world full of vampires?

