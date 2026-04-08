Congress, Get Back To DC NOW! It's An Emergency

When a President of the United States, the head of a country that has been a beacon of freedom, orders a genocide of an entire people, it is not enough to issue statements in condemnation. This is not a moment for partisanship. Every human being who has been elected to Congress and was witness to the evil threat Donald Trump made to obliterate an entire civilization must come to Washington, D.C., and do the duty which they swore to uphold.

As Senator Ed Markey said earlier Wednesday on CNN, "What Trump and Hegseth were planning was a war crime. They were planning an actual genocide — an actual destruction of a civilization. That's why Trump should be impeached. That's why Democrats should file impeachment articles against Trump. That's why the 25th Amendment to remove him should be invoked."

That's a good start, but it's not just Democrats. Republicans have agency. They're certainly able to decide whether they want history to see them as genocidal or not. Let's hear that from every Member of Congress -- Democrat AND Republican -- and let's hear them from the steps of the Capitol before they convene to impeach this son of a bitch. Don't let them get away with partisanship here. They have a sworn duty to the Constitution, not the President.

Let's be clear. This wasn't a "negotiating tactic." It was a direct threat to the world that Trump and Hegseth were prepared to obliterate the Iranian people and their centuries of culture, history, and very existence. It was GENOCIDE, plain and simple. The threat itself, even with no action, was still an act of terrorism.

Donald Trump holds the nuclear codes. There was absolutely no reason to expect that he wouldn't hesitate to use a nuke because the man is unhinged, demented, and drunk on his own power and ego.

Worse yet, he never considers the consequences. There was no reason to expect him NOT to drop a nuke on Iran. After all, he said he'd obliterate the entire civilization living in Iran. What better way than a nuke? He doesn't consider the notion that others would do the same to us.

Furthermore, what Trump did yesterday was a war crime. Judd Legum explains that "[t]he targeting of civilian infrastructure is a war crime. The Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on civilian targets and "acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population.” He further notes that it violated American law, too —the War Crimes Act.

Hegseth ADMITTED they were targeting civilians, with some lameass excuse about how the Ayatollah used the bridges and desalination plants and other civilian targets. I don't care if he pissed in the river from the top of the bridge; bombing it is a WAR CRIME, and Hegseth needs impeachment and removal, too.

There is ample cause for this president to be removed from office immediately. Cabinet members and JD Vance should immediately invoke the 25th amendment to remove him temporarily while Congress -- and by Congress, I mean BOTH PARTIES -- impeach and convict him, removing him from office and possession of the nuclear codes forever and ever amen. His mental decline is too obvious and dangerous for this to be a partisan issue any longer.

We can't live like this anymore. There is no reason for Republicans to support this lunatic. If they do, they are endorsing genocide and some twisted holy war, which we will LOSE.

It is time for ALL MEMBERS of Congress to come to Washington, DC, and do their sworn duty. Anything less is a dereliction of duty, and they, too, should be removed from office.