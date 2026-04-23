Laura Ingraham Chastises Media For Not Believing Trump On Iran

Fox propagandist Laura Ingraham just can't understand why anyone wouldn't want to take this administration's word about what's going on with Trump and Bibi's disastrous war with Iran.

Here's Ingraham from her show this Wednesday chastising the media -- and MS Now's Johnathan Lemire in particular -- for not believing what comes out of Trump's lying mouth and for discussing the obvious, which is that we're not "winning" anything, before casually repeating Trump's threats to commit war crimes by destroying civilian infrastructure.

INGRAHAM: Well, so much for that pause in hostilities. Iran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz today. And although they were not American or Israeli vessels, it begs the question, what good is this ceasefire? AZIZI: We did not request a ceasefire. We were never seeking a ceasefire. In fact, many of our people in the days following the 40-day war complained about the ceasefire and said we should pursue this defeated enemy and deal with it more forcefully. INGRAHAM: Well, the flex is to be expected, and the White House had to school the press today on which side to believe. LEAVITT: What we've seen is that what they say publicly is much different than what they concede to the United States and our negotiating team privately. I have said that repeatedly to all of you in the news media, and you should take our word for it. INGRAHAM: Yeah, wake up. But naturally, Trump foes are often content to take Iran's word for it and are also in wish-casting mode. LEMIRE: If the war were to end, and this is more or less where we are now the status quo, or even if the strait reopens, but Iran has more control over it, it's hard to assess this conflict as anything more than a defeat for the United States. INGRAHAM: Oh, get out of town. Well, meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that mediators are scrambling "to get the diplomatic process back on track, including arranging a possible meeting between Iran and the U.S. as soon as Friday, officials familiar with the matter said." Now, the administration has a lot to grapple with, no doubt, this cratering public opinion on this war and the president's handling of it, and the fact that even after it flattened Iran's navy, Iran can still pull off coordinated attacks in open waters. Nevertheless, President Trump has made it clear that ceasefire is not indefinite, and his warning stands that if there is no deal, the US is ready to target Iran's energy and transportation infrastructure.

No one is "wish-casting" for failure in Iran. Reporting on the obvious and not repeating the lies from this administration is not rooting for Iran. It's reporting on reality, and the reality is that Trump has created a disaster that we're going to be paying for for who knows how long under the best circumstances, and that could start WWIII and cause a global recession or depression at worst.

I keep wondering how much worse it has to get before these liars ever turn on Trump, and it looks like the answer is never. They'll just keep revising history to make excuses for him.