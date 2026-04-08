'Low IQ Person': Trump Lashes Out At Tucker Carlson Over Military Warning

Donald J. Trump on Tuesday denied Tucker Carlson’s bombastic reporting that he was considering nuclear war on Iran, blasting the controversial commentator in a phone call with the New York Post like a man swatting away an annoying fly at the golf course, even though, most of us have been on the edge of our seats wondering if the president is going to hit that nuke button.

I don't know about y'all, but I seem to have developed an eye twitch. There is something about a single warhead on a major target killing over a million people instantly that's panic-inducing. It's so fucking insane that even former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for invoking the 25th Amendment, and one time Trump bootlicker Tucker Carlson called for the military to disobey the president's orders.

Trump responded in his typical juvenile manner, calling Carlson "a low IQ person" even though it's the president who was giddy over ending an entire civilization before he TACO'd out.

“Tucker’s a low-IQ person who has absolutely no idea what’s going on,” the president said, in what can only be described as a goddamn masterclass in self-aware projection. “He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”

Yeah, sure, big guy, because nothing says ‘stable genius’ like dunking on your former biggest hype man while casually threatening to turn another country’s civilian infrastructure into an apocalyptic wasteland on Easter morning. Amen. Or as Trump would put it, “Praise be to Allah.”

Carlson, in a Monday night post to X, had the audacity to claim that President Trump’s expletive-laden Easter morning Truth Social post — the one promising to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges — was “the first step toward nuclear war.” How dare he have the sheer audacity to notice the obvious?

At least MAGA is fracturing, with a few figures coming out of the fog. That's a start, I guess, unless in two weeks, Trump does a takey backsie, and decides to end the lives of 90 million Iranians. It's always two weeks with that motherfucker. And there goes my eye twitch again.