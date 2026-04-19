Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Earth Abides
By TengrainApril 19, 2026

Above, Peter Schilling performs, Major Tom. On this date in 1982 Sally Ride was named the first American woman astronaut. Progress is never linear, keep the faith, this era will end someday.

Hopes and Fears declares that The Art of the Deal has always been The Art of the Steal. Insider trading, anyone?

The Left Hook reports on the growing anger and desperation of young people around the world.

One of those young people The Gen. Z Perspective took 8-months off from politics, and that brought some insight.

Michael in Norfolk tells us that Hair Füror has become that which he despises most: a LOSER.

Bonus Track: Cornell Lab showcases the spectacle of bird migration. We have a beautiful world, folks, let's not blow it.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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