Pope Leo Makes Historic Apology For Church's Role In Slavery

He also wrote about the effect of AI on humanity in his first papal encyclical.
By Susie MadrakMay 28, 2026

Pope Leo XIV made a historic apology on Monday for the Holy See’s role in legitimizing slavery and for having failed to condemn it for centuries, calling the Vatican’s record a “wound in Christian memory,” according to the Associated Press

Past popes have apologized for Christians’ involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But no pope had ever publicly acknowledged, much less apologized for, the role that past popes played in giving European sovereigns explicit authority to subjugate and enslave “infidels.”

History’s first U.S.-born pope, whose family history includes both enslaved people and slave owners, delivered the apology in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas,” (“Magnificent Humanity”), which was released Monday.

The sweeping manifesto is about safeguarding humanity in an era of increasing reliance on artificial intelligence. Leo raised the slave trade in relation to what he called the new forms of slavery and colonialism that the digital revolution is fueling.

Black American Catholics, activists and scholars have long called for the Holy See to atone for its role in the colonial-era trade in human beings, beyond generic apologies for the involvement of individual Christians.

“It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord,” Leo wrote. “For this, in the name of the church, I sincerely ask for pardon.”

Pope Leo XIV issued a historic apology Monday for the Vatican’s centuries-old role in legitimizing slavery. In his first encyclical, the U.S.-born pontiff condemned past papal decrees that authorized colonization and subjugation, calling the church’s historical silence a “wound in Christian memory.”

Flingjore (@flingjore.com) 2026-05-26T10:43:08.713Z

"This isn’t some vague apology for what Christians did; it’s the pope admitting that past popes literally gave European kings permission to conquer Africa & enslave non-Christians. The receipts go back centuries... [The Vatican] never actually rescinded the original papal bulls, until now."

Lachesis (@lalalachesis.bsky.social) 2026-05-25T19:02:07.972Z

Ya'll. I am shook. In a good way.
Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Holy See's own role in legitimizing Slavery

Prof. Anthea Butler (@antheabutler.bsky.social) 2026-05-25T09:44:24.772Z

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