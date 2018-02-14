CNN Analyst Phil Mudd Breaks Down: 'A Child Of God Is Dead!

CNN counterterrorism expert Phil Mudd could not continue his segment discussing today's school shooting, breaking down into tears and forcing Wolf Blitzer to cut away to a different analyst.

He was doing his best to explain that these things are not antiseptic for the people who have to deal with them. After sharing his experience talking to a terrorist whose botched bomb left him severely injured, Mudd was visibly emotional.

"I have ten nieces and nephews," he said. "We're talking about bump stocks, we're talking about legislation..."

Breaking down in tears, he said, "A child of God is dead! Can we not acknowledge in this country that we can't --"

At that point, Mudd was so overcome he could not continue, telling Blitzer, "I can't do it."

Phil Mudd, we can't do it either. Every single one of us who has kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews can't do it. We are locked in a sick cycle of death and until we break fascistic organizations like the NRA who exist at taxpayer expense, none of us can do it.

What will it take? More videos of children hiding in closets and under desks while their classmates' blood pools in the hallway? What will it take to DO SOMETHING?