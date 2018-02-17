Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Quite the Friday that was for the Orange Moron, eh?

The Russia indictments, a key step for Mueller, strong evidence of interference with the investigation of collusion still ongoing, a clear repudiation of his "hoax" claims.

The Playboy Playmate affair, including a Weinstein-like effort to cover it all up (and other such affairs?).

Parkland students speaking up for gun control, expressing their anger and frustration (including rightly calling the NRA a terrorist organization), and telling him to stay away. And then he spends only a short time with victims of the shooting, because he's an appalling coward, then makes stupid comments about the response ("record-setting," as if it's some sort of competition), before heading to his nearby Mar-a-Lago cesspool for the weekend.

The Russians knew he'd weaken America. I wonder if all this is beyond even their wildest dreams.

