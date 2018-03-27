Meghan McCain Thinks Saturday's Marches Had Too Many Swears

They live on cable teevee

Given that Meghan McCain's daddy is notorious for swearing like a sailor on a three-day bender when the world does not go his way (from HuffPo)...

Report: McCain’s Profane Tirade At His Wife John McCain’s temper is well documented. He’s called opponents and colleagues “shitheads,” “assholes” and in at least one case “a fucking jerk.”...





Three reporters from Arizona, on the condition of anonymity, also let me in on another incident involving McCain’s intemperateness. In his 1992 Senate bid, McCain was joined on the campaign trail by his wife, Cindy, as well as campaign aide Doug Cole and consultant Wes Gullett. At one point, Cindy playfully twirled McCain’s hair and said, “You’re getting a little thin up there.” McCain’s face reddened, and he responded, “At least I don’t plaster on the makeup like a trollop, you cunt.” McCain’s excuse was that it had been a long day. If elected president of the United States, McCain would have many long days.

And given that Meghan McCain's new hubby built his career out of plagiarising, gossip-mongering and slandering Liberals (from WaPo)...

White House complains about CBS News blog post saying that possible Supreme Court nominee is gay The White House ripped CBS News on Thursday for publishing an online column by a blogger who made assertions about the sexual orientation of Solicitor General Elena Kagan, widely viewed as a leading candidate for the Supreme Court.





Ben Domenech, a former Bush administration aide and Republican Senate staffer, wrote that President Obama would "please" much of his base by picking the "first openly gay justice." An administration official, who asked not to be identified discussing personal matters, said Kagan is not a lesbian.





CBS initially refused to pull the posting, prompting Anita Dunn, a former White House communications director who is working with the administration on the high court vacancy, to say: "The fact that they've chosen to become enablers of people posting lies on their site tells us where the journalistic standards of CBS are in 2010." She said the network was giving a platform to a blogger "with a history of plagiarism" who was "applying old stereotypes to single women with successful careers."

...





CBS executives at first defended the column, noting that it appeared in an opinion section that contains contributions from blogs and publications on the left and right.





Dan Farber, editor in chief of CBSNews.com, said that Domenech's column "just got through our filters" and that if his staff had seen "a controversial statement like that, we'd want to get more evidence of its accuracy" before publishing it. "But once it is out there," Farber said, "the better approach is just to address it head-on rather than trying to sweep it under the rug."





He changed his mind about yanking the column after receiving an e-mail from Domenech, which the blogger also sent to The Washington Post. Farber said in a statement that "after looking at the facts we determined that it was nothing but pure and irresponsible speculation on the blogger's part."...

When it comes to trying to run the whole finger-wagging Republican moralizing schtick about how the tone of those #NeverAgain kids is so teddibly, teddibly unproductive --

‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain lashes out at Parkland student David Hogg for using profanity to attack the NRA Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg won’t back down in his crusade for sensible gun laws and safe schools so that what happened to him in Parkland, Florida, never happens to anyone else.





While Hogg has explained that the vast majority of members of the National Rifle Association agree there should be better safety training, background checks and other regulations, McCain claimed his rhetoric was too divisive.

...





“I wish we could have it where the rhetoric isn’t that any of us could have blood splattered on our faces and your life perspective wouldn’t be changed,” McCain said, challenging the youth who faced the gunman. “I don’t think it’s productive.”...

Meghan McCain should maybe STFU.

PebblesJ has receipts.

So #MeghanMcCain is offended by David Hogg and other students cursing about being shot at, about their friends being murdered, about a country that is killing people with its inaction?



Seems like that would be an appropriate time to curse, as opposed to her tweets below. pic.twitter.com/M9MhKf3PKo — PebblesJ (@Madison_Jourdan) March 27, 2018

Crossposted from Driftglass.