Matt Schlapp Admits Trump Only Wants To Destroy Obama's Legacy

Major league Trump cheerleader Matt Schlapp admitted on Fox News' Special Report yesterday that the real reason Donald violated the Iran nuclear deal was to destroy President Obama's legacy.

During Bret Baier's All-Star panel segment, the host discussed how this action hurts the U.S standing in the world asking, "How does any country believe that the US can keep agreements?"

Schlapp, whose wife is the White House Director of Strategic Communications, dismissed Bret's ask and instead attacked the mullahs in Iran, ignoring the fact that for the second time, Donald Trump has taken a negotiated agreement between our European allies and flushed it down the toilet for purely vindictive reasons.

And then Matt admitted what most people believe to be true.

Schlapp said, "Unfortunately, we will never get the billions of dollars back that they got at the beginning of this arrangement with President Obama, but this does knock the second big pillar out of the Obama legacy. The Iran nuclear agreement is dead."

And then he glorified John Bolton and Mike Pompeo as saints.

A.B. Stoddard was up next and as usual, talked like a true political analyst.

She said there are many people that had problems with the Iran nuclear deal on a whole, but said that many Republicans are, "very worried about the fact that you get out of this deal and you are left in a perilous place. Very difficult, and it makes the challenge with North Korea much more difficult and it creates a whole host of problems and consequences in the years to come."

We all know why he did it. As @MotownDR said over a year ago: