Indomitable: Independence Day and white America's democracy problem.

The Non Sequitur: Nutpicked Trump derangement syndrome.

Emptywheel: The state of Trump’s anti-Mueller strategy.

McSweeney's: I was going to vote Democrat this November until all this incivility forced me back on the Trump train.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.