Ted Cruz Heckled Out Of DC Restaurant: 'We Believe Survivors!'

I'm no fan of the utterly awful Ted Cruz and his loathsome brand of politics. But I'm not sure what these type of protests actually accomplish, other than give his side ammunition.

Source: Fox News

A group of radical protesters in Washington, D.C., shouted down Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife in a restaurant Monday night, sending the couple to an early exit in a tense scene captured on video.

The group appeared to chastise Cruz over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing multiple sexual assault allegations. Two one-minute video clips were posted to the Twitter page of a group called “Smash Racism DC.”

The group’s Facebook page states that it is “united” in the fight against the “Nazis, Ku Klux Klan.”

In the first video clip, a group of protesters approach Cruz and his wife at a restaurant table, repeatedly shouting, “We believe survivors!”

“Hi, I’d love to talk to you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight. I’m a constituent, love to know what your vote is gonna be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh,” says a woman off camera. “Do you believe survivors?”

“Senator, I have a right to know what your position is on Brett Kavanaugh,” she continues.

“God bless you, ma'am,” Cruz says amid the shouts.