Fox's Pirro Does Her Best To Whip Up Hatred Against The 'Demon Rats' For The Midterms

It's really something to watch these Trump boot lickers on state-run TV whine about protesters and incivility from Democrats while simultaneously dehumanizing everyone on the left as "demon rats."

That's exactly what viewers were treated to from Fox's so-called "judge" Jeanine Pirro during her "opening statement" this Saturday, where she did her usual job of serving as a perpetual outrage machine for her best friend Trump and his allies in the Republican party, in an effort to keep her viewers whipped into a frenzy for the midterm elections.

Here's more on that from Fox's blog for anyone that doesn't want to subject themselves to watching the video: 'Too Dumb to Know You're Losing': Pirro Rips Dems, Media Over Anti-Trump 'Antics':

In her Opening Statement on Saturday, Judge Jeanine Pirro said that the anti-Trump tactics of the left are backfiring. She said that Americans are buying into Trump's success, and not the "politically correct losing behavior" of presidents before him. "American momentum is now around winning, the winning that outsider candidate Donald Trump promised us," she said. Pirro noted the "insanity" from the left during the Kavanaugh hearings, like confronting senators and clawing on the doors of the U.S. Supreme Court. "Americans are fair and they've had enough." Judge Jeanine also reacted to comments by Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder that apparently called for incivility toward Republicans. [...] "To all those Trump-hating 'demon rats' and the mainstream media, keep up the antics," Pirro said. "You're all losers. Sore losers. Stupid losers. Too dumb to even know that you're losing."

They're going to claim victory if Republicans manage to keep control of the Senate and call it a "win" for Trump. Mark my words, that's how they'll spin it no matter what happens with the House. You just saw the warm-up act from Pirro here.

Pirro and the rest of the haters on her network would also be happy to push us into another civil war. They're all doing their best daily to try to make that happen with segments like this one.