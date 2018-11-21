Senile Chuck Grassley Comes To Trump's Aid - With His Facts Wrong Again

The Trumpification of the Republican Party is just about complete these days, and even octogenarians like Chuck Grassley come wading in on disputes of Trump's making like dutiful cheerleaders. As usual, Grassley did his pom-pom waving for Trump with his facts entirely wrong.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) defended President Trump on Wednesday after the president traded criticisms with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In a tweet, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said he did not recall Roberts "attacking" former President Obama when he criticized a Supreme Court ruling in his 2010 State of the Union address. "Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made abt judge’s decision on asylum," Grassley wrote on Twitter. "I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union."

Except that is just wrong.

Roberts later said that Obama's State of the Union Address had degenerated into a "pep rally" and wondered why the Supreme Court still attended. He called Obama's criticism of their Citizen's United ruling " very troubling" (arguably the worst court decision of the last 50 years).