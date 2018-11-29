Your New GOP Catchphrase: 'Process Crime'

Lindsey Graham:

Asked Lindsey Graham about Cohen news, and he called it a “process crime.” Most Republicans downplaying the news, saying they haven’t followed it or saying it’s all about Cohen lying to Congress, while dismissing Trump’s knowledge of Trump Tower Moscow project — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 29, 2018

Rush Limbaugh:

Every one of Mueller’s indictments is a process crime. Mueller doesn’t have any substantive criminal activity here, any collusion. He’s got people that have lied to him.

Michael Anton:

Michael Anton, former spokesman for Trump’s National Security Council, also lashed out at Mueller’s team for pursuing a “process” crime, telling Fox that the special counsel has strayed from his initial mandate of investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Your right-wing uncle, who'd never encountered the phrase "process crime" until today, will be tossing it around by the weekend as if he's been talking about process crimes all his adult life. New catchphrases will probably be approved several times by Wingnut Central between now and Christmas.

