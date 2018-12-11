Cranky Lou Dobbs Is Fine With A Shutdown Because Who Needs Government Anyway?

Lou Dobbs needs to get the lead levels in his Grecian Formula checked to see if they're too high, because he certainly can't seem to let go of his one-note sad song about immigrants.

Tonight, he treated us to a bit of boo-hoo around Donald Trump's disastrous meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, crying on Arizona GOP Congressman Andy Biggs' shoulder about who would actually suffer with a government shutdown.

Can you guess who Leaden Lou thinks is the SOLE beneficiary of government services? Is it....seniors? Is it...poor people? Is it....undocumented immigrants???

If you guessed the third, you're right.

"Who will notice [a government shutdown]?" Lou asked. "The principal beneficiary seem to be the estimated 20 to 30 million illegal immigrants in this country."

I'm really working hard to figure out how undocumented immigrants benefit from a government shutdown. After all, if the government shuts down, then there will be no Border Patrol agents, except no, there will be because they will be the very, very last people to stop working in a shutdown.

Very rich Leaden Lou Dobbs, that Hero of the Working Man, assured his audience that the American working man and woman is certainly NOT a beneficiary of government. Also, "the entrepreneur who depends on government" is not a beneficiary in Dobbs' eyes. (WTF?) But okay, Congressmen are beneficiaries, he allows, because they get the fat paycheck and nice office.

Seriously, this is some drug-induced twaddle here, and Twitter noticed right away.

Uncle Crazy out of the attic and pissing in the kitchen again? 🤪 — Joe Emick (@joe_emick) December 12, 2018

Personally, I really liked this analysis:

A man who delivers opinions about government talking to a man who works for the government being watched by viewers who are dependent on government talking about how government doesn’t matter .... pic.twitter.com/JzQFoyxfGy — Chuck Peters (@Chuck23507) December 12, 2018

YAS.

It takes years of blind bigotry & bad hair dye to say something that ignorant. — Jimi S (@jimi2124) December 12, 2018

Leaden Lou Dobbs who is over age 65 and benefiting daily from our government in ways I dream of, hasn't really considered this:

Yeah who needs their social security check and Medicare benefits paid. Those vets don’t really need all that VA care. And forget the federal workers. The government exists just to pay all the undocumented immigrants their benefits. Though how they find them is anybody’s guess.

— Deborah F. Donovan (@iratewoman) December 12, 2018

and this:

@LouDobbs Uh, old farts on Medicare like you? — Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) December 12, 2018

It's good that someone reminded him about this, too: