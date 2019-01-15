House Votes To Condemn Steve King's Racism, 434-1

Let's be real. Steve King should have been censured and tossed out of the House of Representatives -- years ago. The comments he made to the New York Times were emblematic of comments he's made for years. We've got an entire library of them. DREAMers with "cantaloupe calves," calling immigrants "dirt", his explosive temper when he's called on his racism, and interviews with Austrian far-right white supremacist websites, to name a few.

Tuesday, the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution disapproving of his racist remarks to the New York Times.

The resolution, introduced by Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., says that "the House of Representatives once again rejects White nationalism and White supremacy as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States."

Everyone supported the resolution, including King himself, but one - Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), who wants King censured.

In remarks before the vote, King said his comments had been misinterpreted, and that the only term he was referring to was "western civilization," not "white nationalism" and "white supremacy."

It's lame and it's late. Until Republicans understand that what Steve King says is no different than what Donald Trump says, it's an empty gesture.