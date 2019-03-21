Entertainment
Daily Show: Mexicans Are Stealing The Wall

You can't make this up. Donald, meet Karma.
By Frances Langum
Tijuana Residents Steal Pieces of the U.S. - Mexico Border Wall

Tired: Build the wall. Wired: Steal the wall.

Posted by The Daily Show on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Turns out Mexicans are stealing the concertina wire used for building Trump's "wall," and Trevor Noah is 100% here for that:

TREVOR NOAH: Mexico is stealing the wall. Oh, man. Oh, man. I wish I could have been there when Donald Trump saw this story on the news. Knowing him he was probably like, “They did what? Nancy I’m going to need to you spot me another $8 billion."

We’re going to need another wall to protect the first one. And I mean, if they’re stealing razor wire for their houses, they might as well steal the whole wall next, right? No one ever thought of that. America will build a wall. No one ever thought Mexico would steal it.

Mexicans will be showing off their home security system:

"I built a wall around my house, and Donald Trump paid for it.”


