No One Believes Trump Wants To Make Mueller Report Public

Donald Trump told the press spray before heading to Ohio that he had no issue with releasing Mueller's Special Counsel report to the public. Then he got agitated, though, and complained that Mueller should not be doing the investigation since he never received a vote from the public.

Does anyone really believe Trump would ever want Mueller's report released in its entirety?

Trump started off his rant to the press in his usual fashion: bragging that his victory was the greatest in history, and his electoral college win had never been done before. "Tens of millions of voters and now somebody is going to write a report who never got a vote, so we'll see what the report says. Let's see if it's fair."

Name a modern FBI Director, or a special investigator or independent counsel that was ever in a general election stumping for votes or a political candidate? We don't WANT our investigators running for office.

After holding up a colored map of Syria and claiming ISIS will be wiped out by midnight, he was asked if the public had a right to see the report.

"I don't mind. I mean, frankly, I told the House if you want, let them see it," Trump said.

In the next breath, he attacked the process that appointed a Special Counsel to investigate him, and boasted again about how he won an election.

"63 million," he said, even though that wouldn't have been enough to beat Hillary Clinton. She had 65,844,610, compared to Donald Trump’s 62,979,636, with a difference of 2,864,974, but why use facts? After butchering the electoral college count he continued, "I'm saying to myself, wait a minute, I just won one of the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country, and even you will admit that, and now I have somebody writing a report that never got a vote? It's called the Mueller report, so explain that because my voters don't get it, and I don't get it. Now at the same time, let it come out. let people see it."

Even if the Special Counsel doesn't have any hard evidence against Trump about conspiring with Russia, since he never emails or texts, there's a lot of damning evidence already out to the public even before it has been released. And let's not forget about obstruction of justice or illegally paying off his sex mistresses. There could be many more prosecutions to come.

In my opinion, now that Trump has said he doesn't mind if the report becomes public, he'll find a scapegoat (William Barr?) to refuse to make Robert Mueller's report public on some kind of top secret/national security issue. Just like his buddy, Robert Kraft, he'll try to do everything he can to suppress the evidence against him.

You wait and see.