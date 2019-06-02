Man Charges Stage To Take Mic From Kamala Harris At MoveOn's Big Ideas Event

Although the end result was not too bad, there were some scary moments at MoveOn's "Big Ideas Forum" in conjunction with the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco.
California senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was taking questions from the audience when a man, who later identified himself as Aiden Cook of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group trying to raise consciousness about factory farms, jumped up on stage and took the microphone from her. Where security was during this fracas is a good question, but MoveOn's host Karine Jean-Pierre jumped up quickly and attempted to block Cook. Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, also jumped onto the stage to rush Cook away from his wife.
To her credit, Harris remained cool and unruffled and continued her talk on equal pay once Cook was removed.
But let's talk about why this man felt it was at all appropriate to take the mic from a female politician as she was talking about making things more equitable for women.
Yeah, that sounds like "profound respect" to me.