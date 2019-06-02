Man Charges Stage To Take Mic From Kamala Harris At MoveOn's Big Ideas Event

Although the end result was not too bad, there were some scary moments at MoveOn's "Big Ideas Forum" in conjunction with the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco.

California senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was taking questions from the audience when a man, who later identified himself as Aiden Cook of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group trying to raise consciousness about factory farms, jumped up on stage and took the microphone from her. Where security was during this fracas is a good question, but MoveOn's host Karine Jean-Pierre jumped up quickly and attempted to block Cook. Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, also jumped onto the stage to rush Cook away from his wife.

To her credit, Harris remained cool and unruffled and continued her talk on equal pay once Cook was removed.

But let's talk about why this man felt it was at all appropriate to take the mic from a female politician as she was talking about making things more equitable for women.

I asked Aidan Cook, an animal rights activist who jumped onstage to interrupt Kamala Harris, if he had considered the optics of literally taking the microphone away from women of color.



“I did,” he said. “I tried to show my profound respect for each of the people onstage.” pic.twitter.com/uyMpV82lVP — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) June 1, 2019

Cook, 24, said he tried to show his respect while grabbing Kampala’s mike by keeping his hands up and telling her “I’m really sorry to be doing this, I just have to ask you an important question.” — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) June 1, 2019

Cook and some other animal rights activists, who were standing outside eagerly soliciting interviews with reporters, said the protest targeted Kamala Harris only because she is California’s senator, not because her policy stance on this issue is particularly distinctive. — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) June 1, 2019

Yeah, that sounds like "profound respect" to me.

#WhiteMalePrivilege is thinking you can rush on stage with a bunch of women, especially women of color, because you feel your voice is more important. https://t.co/qN5Aa9SfdJ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Russia hacked GOT8 #StillWithDany (@ReginaA1981) June 1, 2019

If that guy had a gun, it would have been a totally different outcome. Robert Kennedy was walking through the kitchen when a guy dressed as a busboy shot him. Candidates must be aware! — Andy Potter (@aepotter) June 2, 2019

Let's be absolutely clear.

If a black man had jumped onstage and yanked a mic from the hand of a white woman, he would not be interviewed by reporters. He'd be facing assault charges.

Why didn't he jump onstage during one of the men--like 6'5" Cory Booker? — Victoria Brownworth #EqualityActNow (@VABVOX) June 2, 2019

All the women jumped in first .... then the men. Where was security? — Rebecca vera (@becsvera) June 2, 2019

I just saw this and it makes me so afraid. I see @K_JeanPierre act. I see @KamalaHarris not flinch. I know they have no time for fear and I want to follow their example.

But I'm terrified of these people right now. Their metastasized and amplified privilege. How do we stop them? https://t.co/tbMtMSEYoh — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 2, 2019

I just have to say one more thing: it’s terrifying @K_JeanPierre had to put her body on the line today for a sitting United States Senator and presidential candidate. It should have never happened and I hope everyone is more vigilant and taking security seriously. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 2, 2019