Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By M. Bouffant
Alright, six months done, six more to go for 2019! And then it will still be 11 months until the 2020 general election.

Speaking of, Will Bunch on the newspaper biz & said election. Does not look good.

Other Republican media & delusion: Reagan & the movies, from The NYRB (via digby at Hullabaloo).

Vixen Strangely sums up another embarrassingly idiotic Weekend w/ Lumpy.

Our favorite (admitted) bastard examines certain takes on "blackness" by certain people.

Bonus feline image: Slade, of First Draft, in the sun.

This edition compiled by M. Bouffant, who also compiles at Web of Evil (& Ennui).


