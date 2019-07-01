Alright, six months done, six more to go for 2019! And then it will still be 11 months until the 2020 general election.

Speaking of, Will Bunch on the newspaper biz & said election. Does not look good.

Other Republican media & delusion: Reagan & the movies, from The NYRB (via digby at Hullabaloo).

Vixen Strangely sums up another embarrassingly idiotic Weekend w/ Lumpy.

Our favorite (admitted) bastard examines certain takes on "blackness" by certain people.

Bonus feline image: Slade, of First Draft, in the sun.

This edition compiled by M. Bouffant, who also compiles at Web of Evil (& Ennui).