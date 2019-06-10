Politics
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out On Freeway After White Couple Cuts Off Latino Family And Calls Them 'Beaners'

A fight broke out on highway 118 in Simi Valley, California after a white couple allegedly called a Latino family "beaners."
According to a Twitter user with the handle @PattyMonstercx, her parents were cut off in traffic by the white couple.

An included video shows the white couple getting out of their SUV to confront Patty's family. A fight soon breaks out, which the white couple appears to lose.

Members of the Latino family can be heard calling 911 emergency services before the video ends.

