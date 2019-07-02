The "Western Liberalism" Edition.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: "Idiots Abroad". Need we say more?

Shakesville expands on the theme, if you do need more.

On a more positive note, the allegedly good economy is little help to Trump's approval ratings, per PoliticusUSA.

Do something: "Please don’t let the reward for Snyder’s arrogant negligence be the honor of a Harvard fellowship, as the people of Flint are still dealing with the poison he left them. And please ask everyone you know to send an email, too," requests Eclectablog.

And on the well-beaten path, Michael Tomasky types an op-ed for The NYT: "Do the Republicans Even Believe in Democracy Anymore?" Did they ever?

