Eric Boehlert Blasts The NY Times For Continuing To Promote Right Wing Liar Peter Schweitzer

All that's old is new again. The New York Times continues with the aiding and abetting of the destruction of our democracy by again promoting right wing serial liar and author Peter Schweitzer, who did the hit job on Hillary Clinton with his lie-filled Clinton Cash book back in 2015.

ShareBlue's Eric Boehlert whacked The Times for failing to learn the lessons from the 2016 presidential election during a discussion on Shep Smith's departure from Fox on this Sunday's AM Joy:

REID: Eric, you know, and I think that Tiffany was absolutely right that it is unfortunate that more people don't have time to take in the sort of fuller context that you can get from print, but we're also... this week, had Shep not resigned, the other thing we going to talk about and one of the reasons we invited you is that The New York Times is now being criticized again for in a sense repeating the exact same scenario that got us where we were in 2016 by once again publishing Peter Schweitzer from this pretend organization that's supposedly looking out for government corruption, but who posits whole conspiracy theories, including him being on of the main person who has pushed this conspiracy theory about Russia not really attacking our elections, but it really being Ukraine who hid the Democratic server because the Democrats attacked themselves. I mean, you have the print media who are also seeming to, I don't know if it is a sense of fear of challenging of really challenging a president that's becoming more autocratic, but if you have that happening at the Times, and then you have Fox losing really one of only two anchors who ever challenged the president. Now there's only one guy left. All you've got now is Chris Wallace, and he occasionally challenges the president . How does that then impact us as we go into impeachment of somebody who is displaying very clear autocratic tendencies? BOEHLERT: Yeah, I mean, if we've got such an important institution like The New York Times and not learning any lessons from 2016. I mean, Peter Schweitzer wrote this basically fictitious hit book on Hillary Clinton and The New York Times marketed that thing like it was the most important book in the campaign.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Every other news organization pointed out that book was riddled with errors. The New York Times had an exclusive with that book and somehow forgot to ever tell its readers the book was riddled with errors. And now here we are in 2019 lo and be hold, you open The New York Times and there's Peter Schweitzer writing this op-ed about everything the Biden family did wrong and doing it in the name of corruption. He wrote an entire column about allegedly the family cashing in on their politicians, their family political roots, and the word Trump is never mentioned in the column. His kids were never mentioned. REID: Or Kushner. BOEHLERT: Right. So if we have, if, you know, the times" isn't going to learn any lesson from 2016, and the scary part is that the Times doesn't think there's any lessons to be learned from 2016, we're in trouble.

As Boehlert discussed in his post at Daily Kos this week, at least we're seeing some push back from the Biden campaign who also took The Times to task for the allowing the likes of Schweitzer a to use their publication to lie to the public.

It's about time: Biden, Democratic candidates punch back against shoddy press coverage: