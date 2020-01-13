Hackwhackers: Trump is turning the US military into mercenaries.

Mock Paper Scissors: We understand this administration better without regular press briefings then with them.

Bent Knees and Raised Fists: Sports commentary has a long history of racism.

The Mahablog: Pence's role in the Suleimânî killing suggests he might be even more dangerous as president than Trump is.

Bonus link: Is it legal?

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!