Progressive Eruptions: Trump's latest childish insult.

Shower Cap: The Trump gang is just getting worse in the new year. (This blogger has a new SF/political comic coming out too.)

Darwinfish 2: We need health coverage that approves treatment based on effectiveness, not profitability.

Strangely Blogged: It's unwise to get too attached to any one primary candidate.

