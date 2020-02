I Should Be Laughing: Missouri's libraries are under siege by barbarians. Some colorful characters are fighting back.

Nan's Notebook: If you're angry about what a sham the impeachment trial was, put that anger to work.

Ed Brayton: This is an example of natural selection in action.

John Pavlovitz: Are you a Christian who wants to spread the Gospel? Here's an idea.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!