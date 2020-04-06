Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts
By Infidel753

If nothing else, covid-19 should help us appreciate modern technology. What we're seeing now is just the barest taste of what the world was like before vaccines and the rest of the tools and skills of modern medicine.

Nan's Notebook: Is helping private companies to profiteer off of the pandemic part of the "Republican philosophy"?

Max's Dad: Stop behaving like the mayor of Amity Island, you nitwits.

John Pavlovitz: Yikes, we are living in a zombie movie.

Hackwhackers: Our real-life Elmer Gantrys are becoming a major disease amplifier.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.