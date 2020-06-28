Whatever: There is a self-reckoning that must occur with the realization you and your friends have women feel unsafe.

Calculated Risk: Car sales in the U.S. have driven off a cliff.

Just Above Sunset: Faith-based pandemic policy is a recipe for catastrophe.

Infidel753: It’s past time to end the grotesque white-washing of Confederate history.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It is self-evident that these men did not fight for the United States of America, They fought against it. They may have been warriors, but in this cause they were not patriots. These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for." (New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, May 23, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.