Green Eagle: Lesbian pit bulls, “Jew bans,” Democratic projection, chlamydia and other news from the right-wing.

The Daily Irritant: Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp signed a “police protection bill” into law. What could possibly go wrong?

I Should Be Laughing: No wonder so many Republicans oppose wearing masks.

Angry Bear: Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in all 50 states would cover millions, save rural hospitals and improve state budgets; of course, healthcare workers support it.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"When you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he's probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small, but he's going to ask you what you did for the poor. You'd better have a good answer." (Ohio GOP Governor John Kasich, on why he bucked his party to support Medicaid expansion, June 17, 2013.)

