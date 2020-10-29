BYE-BYE! Glenn Greenwald Throws A Tantrum, Quits The Intercept

Glenn Greenwald, who made his bones off of the progressive community, then showed his true colors in the following years until finally turning into an unrepentant Trump apologist resigned from The Intercept.

As with all Trump surrogates, he left by whining, bitching, and complaining about being censored.

The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have engulfed the media outlet I co-founded, culminating in censorship of my own articles.

The Intercept responded with this:

He believes that anyone who disagrees with him is corrupt, and anyone who presumes to edit his words is a censor. Thus, the preposterous charge that The Intercept’s editors and reporters, with the lone, noble exception of Glenn Greenwald, have betrayed our mission to engage in fearless investigative journalism because we have been seduced by the lure of a Joe Biden presidency. -- The narrative Glenn presents about his departure is teeming with distortions and inaccuracies — all of them designed to make him appear as a victim, rather than a grown person throwing a tantrum.

It was sad to see a man I thought held principled ideals and beliefs back before Obama was elected to office turn into a male version of Kellyanne Conway, serving a white supremacist and authoritarian like Trump with lies, smears and glee.

I hardly recognize the man who I supported over a decade ago when he wrote for us at C&L. Like all con artists, the truth is usually exposed in time.

This is the tripe he's been writing recently: Why Are Democrats Praying for the Speedy Recovery of a “Fascist Dictator”?

Over the past several years, but particularly in the months heading into the 2020 election, it has become extremely common for prominent Democrats and their media allies to refer to President Trump as a dictator, a fascist, a tyrant hellbent on destroying U.S. democracy, a genocidal racist, and even a Nazi. And yet, the overwhelming reaction in those mainstream precincts to the news that the fascist dictator has contracted a potentially lethal virus is to hope and pray that he makes a speedy recovery whereby he can resume his democracy-destroying, genocidal, tyrannical, fascist rule.

Having a modicum of decency and civility after Trump was infected with COVID is supposed to prove that Trump is really an okay guy?

For a man who cries about being censored and repressed by the media, he blocked me on Twitter for one time tweeting out a negative thought about him just a few weeks ago.

Coward. Hypocrite.

I imagine it won't be long before he becomes a Fox News contributor or regular if his Brazilian schedule allows for it

I'm sure Glenn will live in the Trump cult world now and probably thrive in it.

Good riddance.

Twitter has thoughts:

Good riddance to Glenn Greenwald, a Kapo, who enabled Tucker Carlson.



Good Fucking riddance — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) October 29, 2020

God DAMN: "all of them designed to make him appear a victim, rather than a grown person throwing a tantrum."

... "We have the greatest respect for the journalist Glenn Greenwald used to be."



Ain't this a full read. https://t.co/VAqpw314VD — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 29, 2020

Greenwald “was asked to support his claims and innuendo about corrupt actions by Joe Biden with evidence” and resigned instead, leaving his days free to chase down bestie Tucker Carlson’s imaginary missing documents https://t.co/dVXE5msvWN — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 29, 2020

Things in 2020 that now constitute 'censorship':



Adding a label to a Tweet

Complying with DMCA notices

Being Glenn Greenwald's editor — Nick Pickles (@nickpickles) October 29, 2020

As usual, Dave Neiwert hits the nail on the head:

I mean, he can just have Guccifer 2.0 forward a copy, can’t he? pic.twitter.com/HL7ZZwGSnO — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) October 29, 2020

Karoli adds: It's time to free Reality Winner, the real victim of Greenwald's dishonesty. Also, this: