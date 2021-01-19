The Anticipation Edition. Hours to go. Can you stand it?

"Trump marks 'Sanctity of Human Life Day' as COVID death toll nears 400,000". The American Independent.

Recently radicalized: Emptywheel examines the case of the woman who may have stolen a laptop from Speaker Pelosi's office.

Should I stay or should I go? Ten Bears looks at the chances someone flees the country soon.

A message to you, mindless Maga Moran, from Comrade Misfit.

Bonus schadenfreude: Even before he started sporting that cross around his neck that Mein Pillow guy gave me the creeps; looks as if he'll be settling some defamation suits soon. UPROXX.

By M. Bouffant. Suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.