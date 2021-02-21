Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

'Please, Just Answer It': ABC's Jon Karl Calls Out Steve Scalise's Election Lies

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Sunday declined to admit that President Joe Biden had not stolen the election from former President Donald Trump. And he also refused to say that Trump had any responsibility for the insurrection of Jan. 6.
By David

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Sunday declined to admit that President Joe Biden had not stolen the election from former President Donald Trump. And he also refused to say that Trump had any responsibility for the insurrection of Jan. 6.

In an interview with Scalise on Sunday, ABC host Jonathan Karl noted that the Republican leader had recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"Did you ask him to take responsibility [for the insurrection]?" Karl wondered. "Did he take responsibility?"

Scalise, however, dodged the question.

"It was a conversation more about how he is doing now and what he's planning on doing and what his family is doing," the Republican lawmaker said.

"But wait a minute," Karl pressed. "He hasn't taken responsibility. You heard Kevin McCarthy say it. I mean, do you agree with what Kevin McCarthy said there. That the president must take responsibility? That the facts demand that he take responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6?"

"Surely, there's a lot of blame to go around," Scalise ducked. "But at the end of the day, the people that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, it was a disgrace and they need to be held accountable."

"That's obvious," Karl interrupted. "I'm asking about Donald Trump's role in this."

The ABC host against pressed Scalise about whether he would acknowledge Trump's role in the attack.

"It seems like all they have done since the day he walked into office was try to impeach him," Scalise replied. "But when you look at that trial, they ran a clip of pretty much every United States senator who voted to impeach President Trump who talked about things like go and fight like hell and other things like that."

"So you're saying he doesn't bear responsibility," Karl concluded.

"President Trump has denounced what happened," Scalise opined. "Not only on Jan. 6 but during the summer when they were burning down cities, shooting cops, beating people in the streets."

Before ending the interview, Karl asked Scalise if he could clearly state that Biden had fairly and legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.

"The election was not stolen, correct?" Karl said.

But Scalise declined to make a clear statement.

"There were a few states that did not follow their state laws," he remarked. "That's really the dispute that you've seen continue on."

"But, Congressman," Karl tried again. "I know Joe Biden is the president. He lives at the White House. I asked you is he the legitimate president of the United States and do you concede that this election was not stolen? Very simple question. Please, just answer it."

"Once the electors are counted, yes," Scalise admitted. "He's the legitimate president. But if you're going to ignore the fact there were states that did not follow their own state legislatively set laws, that's the issue at heart that millions of people are still not happy with."

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team