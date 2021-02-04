Politics
Tomi Lahren Slams Dems For 'Double Talk' On Blue Lives

Meanwhile, Fox News — her own network — had refused to air an event honoring slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren suggested that Democrats are guilty of "double talk" when it comes to the support of law enforcement, but she ignored that her own network had refused to air an event honoring slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

As lawmakers attended an event in honor of Sicknick Tuesday night, most major news networks covered the service. But Fox News largely ignored the gathering, giving it only a brief mention while continuing to air normal programming from Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

On Wednesday, Lahren took part in a Fox News segment to complain that Biden had not lavished enough praise on FBI agents who were recently killed in Florida because he said that the "vast, vast majority of these men and women are decent honorable people."

"It frustrates me, the double talk out of both sides of the mouth," Lahren griped. "Because on one hand, we watch this beautiful memorial for Officer Sicknick in the Capitol and the Democrats talk about how awful it was that these Trump supporters did that. I agree."

"But then on the other side of their mouth, they're still demonizing law enforcement," she continued. "So which is it? Please just be consistent. Either you support law enforcement or you don't. But you don't pick and choose when it fits your agenda."

After avoiding Tuesday's event honoring Sicknick, Fox News reversed course on Wednesday by airing remarks about Sicknick from lawmakers.

