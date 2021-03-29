Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Monday's Links To Liberal Web-Logs
By M. Bouffant

Has it been a whole week since a mass killing event? How time flies.

In a fantasy universe, Lindsay Graham will be defending himself from rampaging gangs following a natural disaster. Likelihood of any of this? Pretty damn low, per Yastreblyansky. Also on the subject: No More Mister Nice Blog. Makes one think Sen. Graham may not be connected to reality in any way.

Aggregation: Off the Kuff's weekend link dump, plenty of good stuff, w/ a Texas bent.

Connections (that don't exist): "Conspiracy theorists are getting desperate", per Pharyngula.

Substack Section:
Someone named John Ganz has a longish piece on, well, fascism. Right here in America.

I would like very much to move past the “fascism debate,” where various parts of the Left wrangle about what’s the correct terminology to describe Trump’s politics, but it’s one of my contentions that it is not really a theoretical debate, so much as a fair and defensible description of certain political realities. Namely, that there is in the contemporary U.S. a strain of radical right-wing thought and practice that can be meaningfully put in context with the history of European fascism and its precursors. This is certainly not the only or perhaps even the most important context, but it’s a valid and informative one.

And one more long one, from Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer.

Survey Finds Republican Voters' Views On Democratic "Fragility" May Contribute to Rise in Radicalism Within Party-Increased Support of Anti-Democratic Attitudes/Policies.
Data Suggests Dark Days Ahead For American Democracy.

And you thought things would be better post-Trump.

This was compiled by M. Bouffant.

If you wish to participate in my exploitation, submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

