Lawyers, Guns & Money: The dangers of Imaginary feminism are on display at The Federalist.

Pharyngula: Behold the irreducible stupidity of “intelligent design.”

Eschaton: Will homeowners in Miami be under water in a few years?

No More Mister Nice Blog: Shorter version of Bill Barr’s criticism of Trump’s post-election behavior: It was worse than a crime, it was a mistake.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

" I went over and told the President I thought he should not only pardon Caspar Weinberger, but while he was at it, he should pardon about five others.” (Bill Barr, on his role in President George H.W. Bush’s Iran-Contra pardons, April 5, 2001)

