Sad sad Saturday Stuff. Note musical warning above. Don't you fade away.

Racism is a new & unprecedented thing in once-segregated military, claims King of The Crackers Sen. Tom Cotton.

It's a start: Green Eagle suggests taxing the fascist rich out of existence is the only way to insure our freedom.

Joe. My. God.: Secession attempts continue: Missouri wants to "nullify" federal gun laws.

S-E-X Crimes: TBogg gets past the WaPo paywall & tells us of the cult in which Supreme Court Justice Amy Conney Barrett was raised.

Bonus: Still working for it, from Earth-Bound Misfit. Up yours, Trump.

From M. Bouffant, who wastes some of the rest of his time at Web of Evil (& Ennui). I pull no punches there.

