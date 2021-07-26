Misc
Mike’s Blog Round-up

By Tengrain

Welcome to Monday, fellow Crooks and Liars! The weekend brought us the traditional start of the Olympics (a year late, and no audience) and the Trump-Virus Pandemic lurches ahead for the Lead Medal. Yes, everything is political.

Scottie's Toy Box wonders who our twice-impeached LOSER ex-Prznint Stupid is actually rooting for.

Ned Hamson's Second Line View of the News notes that one swimmer is staying on dry land. Sports is politics, people, rightly so.

Mad Mikes America is old enough to remember how cool Eric Clapton... was. Living Legends are politics now, too.

Off the Kuff asserts that numbers don't lie and that it is the unvaccinated that die.

Bonus Track: Claytoonz finds the intersection of sports and the pandemic.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

