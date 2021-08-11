Above: Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message.

Strangely Blogged stakes out the controversial position that Sociopaths Shouldn't Be in Government.

Our Opinions Are Correct (a science fiction podcast) discusses how storytelling is a major driver of historical amnesia in politics and in SF.

Attention space nerds! Treat yourself to the best light show of the year -- the Perseid meteor shower -- which peaks this week! Clear, dark skies will help you view them, but you can also watch them on the NASA livestream.

The Mahablog explains the GOP Climate Change plan: Deny ‘Til You Fry.

