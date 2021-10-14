Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Boing Boing: Expose reveals Amazon copied successful products and then prioritized its private brand in search results.

Joe.My.God.: That (robot) dog’ll hunt!

SCOTUSblog: The Supremes seem likely to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Bonddad: The good news is that inflation is slowing down. The bad news is that may signal a looming economic slowdown.

First Draft: In which Raiders football coach Jon Gruden has his “Macaca” moment.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"You can't allow the party to be Macaca-ed" (Kellyanne Conway, to fellow Republicans, February 24, 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

