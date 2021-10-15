Pharyngula: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy AR-15 and thy multi-warhead Minuteman III comfort me.”

Slacktivist: A new book examines the rise of evangelical political power in black and white.

XPostFactoid: PhRMA is furious that the Kaiser Family Foundation acted to counter the Rx lobby’s misrepresentation of KFF’s research on Medicare drug price negotiation.

Balkinization: Sorry, but the Supreme Court’s horrible decision in the Korematsu Japanese internment case is beyond rehabilitation.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Before you watch the Donald Trump's interview with Bill O'Reilly last night let me sum up the main points that Evangelicals might be interested in...He says, There is a doubt as to whether or not (Barack Obama) was born here.’" (David Brody, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), March 31, 2011)

