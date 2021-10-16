The Carpentariat: America’s top universities were already well-endowed, but this is ridiculous.

EPI Blog: The American Rescue Plan gave these midwestern states $36 billion to fund hazard pay for essential workers; they only used $720 million (2%) of it.

Friendly Atheist: To the degree that America’s pastors talk about COVID vaccinations, they generally urge their flocks to get them.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Fox News viewers reacted to Bill Clinton’s hospitalization exactly how you imagined.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Bury Obamacare with Kennedy." (Signs at Tea Party Rallies, August 2009)

