Jabberwocking: There’s no sign that America’s economy is overheating.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear unveiled the state’s reopened Kynect health care exchange. Residents should enjoy it before Republicans shut down it again.

The Pulse: The EPA informs three North Carolina sites they will have to report their emissions of a cancer-causing chemical.

Outside the Beltway: Classical gas, or what the past decade shows about the price at at the pump.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The president of the United States must jawbone OPEC members to lower the price." (Governor George W. Bush, January 26, 2000)

