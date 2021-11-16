Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon PerrNovember 16, 2021

Pharyngula: Is Steve Bannon an American version of Rasputin, or maybe just more like Jason or Michael Myers?

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Rep. Madison Cawthorne’s plan to run in North Carolina’s newly created 13th Congressional District has inspired fear and loathing among Mecklenburg County Republicans.

Angry Bear: Inadequate COVID testing capacity continues to be a problem for Boston schools.

Blue Virginia: As Virginia’s recent turnout numbers once again confirm, nothing beats anger and fear for getting the reddest voters to the polls.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We all hate the same things." (A McCain-Palin voter, asked “What do McCain voters have in common?”, fall 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

