Balloon Juice: ABC News’ Jonathan Karl is shocked—SHOCKED—to find out that Donald Trump is a traitor.

Bonddad: To paraphrase Larry David, U.S. industrial production is looking pretty, pretty good.

First Draft: Marc Thiessen isn’t just a fan of detainee torture; he tortures the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., too.

Joe.My.God.: First it was Ted Cruz’s crusade against Big Bird’s public health PSA; now Matt Schlapp wants to defund PBS over its new Korean Muppet character.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You should be proud of your views and you should be proud of the people you worked with." (Matt Schlapp, participant in Roger Stone’s “Brooks Brothers Riot” in Miami-Dade County during the 2000 Florida recount, August 4, 2009)

